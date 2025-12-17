© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Phone scams: 'Tis the season to be alert

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
Woman holding mobile phone with incoming call from unknown caller.
Adobe Stock image

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam this holiday season that uses the names of local officers.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says recent callers have impersonated Captain Dwayne Little. They inform targeted individuals that they missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless they comply.

"They'll say, 'Here's what I need for you to do in order to avoid us placing you under arrest,' says Kimbrough. "'I need for you to go get a gift card, place X amount of money on it.' They'll start at $4,000. If you can't do that, we'll take payments and increments. And they'll drop the number based on what you say you can afford to pay."

In these situations, Kimbrough cautions against providing payment in any amount or personal information.

Kimbrough says older individuals are often targeted and adds that his office or the police department will never call with arrest threats or demands for money.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
