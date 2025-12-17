© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro moves forward with Wisconsin company's proposal for South Elm Street

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
New Irving Park neighbors have filed a lawsuit against the city of Greensboro to overturn a rezoning decision by the city council earlier this year.
April Laissle
/
WFDD
The Melvin Municipal Building

Greensboro approved on Tuesday a Wisconsin developer’s proposal that could bring a mixed-income housing complex to a vacant lot on South Elm Street.

Alexander Company is planning to build 128 apartment units and 29,000 square feet of future commercial space that could support a grocery store at the city-owned lot. It’s the beginning of what residents hope will be a substantial change in the area.

“We envision an innovation district that extends down Elm Street, combines retail, student and senior housing, jobs, green space and historic character," said James Griffin, a resident of the Warnersville Community.

Griffin said the proposal comes after neighbors in the area have experienced a lack of investment for years.

The City Council unanimously approved a sales development agreement for the plan, but some members requested conditions limiting how developers use the commercial space.

City staff say the deal provides a framework that allows Alexander Company to finalize the details of its proposal.
DJ Simmons
