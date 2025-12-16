© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Syria reveals about the state of Islamic extremism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST

President Trump is vowing to retaliate after a deadly attack on American military personnel in central Syria over the weekend. Officials say the gunman was linked to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Andrew Tabler, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, about what this attack shows about the current state of Islamic extremism and the security threats facing Syria just over a year after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom