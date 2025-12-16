North Carolina launches rental repair program for units affected by Helene

Governor Josh Stein announced a new initiative this week to help repair rentals damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program is for owners of up to four rental units affected by the storm. Individuals applying must agree to provide affordable rates for a decade following repairs.

Just over $57 million in federal funding is allocated to the program. Eligible counties where owners can apply include Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin, among others.

The initiative is the latest in the state’s effort to address damages from the fallout of Helene. North Carolina launched a Single-Family Housing program earlier this year to repair or rehab homes that have received over 6,000 applications.