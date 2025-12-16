NC ranks dead last in the country for school funding effort, new report shows

The Education Law Center has released its annual “Making the Grade” report on school funding across the country — and North Carolina is getting an F.

In terms of per-pupil funding, the state spends $6,000 less than the national average. It also ranks dead last in terms of school funding effort. That’s based on education spending as a percentage of the state’s GDP.

By comparison, South Carolina ranks 10th for school funding effort, and spends about $150 less per pupil than the national average. Neighboring states Virginia and Georgia also scored higher overall.

North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly released a statement on the report.

“North Carolina’s failing grades reflect years of deliberate neglect. Lawmakers have refused to fully fund our public schools, denied educators meaningful raises, and the Supreme Court has allowed Leandro to languish," she said. "Our children cannot afford this continued failure of leadership.”

NCAE released a statement last week, too, condemning the lack of action in the Leandro school funding case.