© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC ranks dead last in the country for school funding effort, new report shows

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST
Children in a classroom
WFDD File photo
Children and educators in a classroom

The Education Law Center has released its annual “Making the Grade” report on school funding across the country — and North Carolina is getting an F.

In terms of per-pupil funding, the state spends $6,000 less than the national average. It also ranks dead last in terms of school funding effort. That’s based on education spending as a percentage of the state’s GDP.

By comparison, South Carolina ranks 10th for school funding effort, and spends about $150 less per pupil than the national average. Neighboring states Virginia and Georgia also scored higher overall.

North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly released a statement on the report.

“North Carolina’s failing grades reflect years of deliberate neglect. Lawmakers have refused to fully fund our public schools, denied educators meaningful raises, and the Supreme Court has allowed Leandro to languish," she said. "Our children cannot afford this continued failure of leadership.”

NCAE released a statement last week, too, condemning the lack of action in the Leandro school funding case.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz