State advisory council highlights positive impacts of cell phone-free classrooms

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:59 PM EST
Student texting on cellphone
Jenny Kane
/
AP

Gov. Josh Stein’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being is highlighting the positive impacts of cell-phone-free classrooms.

Back in July, the state passed House Bill 959, requiring all North Carolina public school districts to restrict the use of phones during instructional time.

The deadline was January of 2026, but according to the advisory council’s report, the majority of school systems have already updated their policies. And they’re seeing positive results: increased social interactions, better academic outcomes and fewer disciplinary concerns.

Annie Goldberg, a counselor in Alamance County, talked about the impact of the policy changes in her district in the council’s video report.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of peer-to-peer conflict and drama that goes on throughout the school day because students don't have access to their phones," she said. "They can focus on their schoolwork and focus on having positive peer interactions throughout the day.”

A press release from the Governor’s office says North Carolina is one of 32 states to restrict the use of cell phones in school.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
