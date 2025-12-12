RiverRun International Film Festival names new executive director

The RiverRun International Film Festival has named writer and producer Michael Morin as its new executive director. He succeeds Rob Davis, who retired at the end of 2024 after eight years in the role.

Morin most recently helped lead the Slamdance Film Festival, overseeing attendance growth and a major move.

In a statement, Morin said he’s “committed to working collaboratively across the region to ensure RiverRun grows boldly and vibrantly.”

The Winston-Salem-based festival welcomed 10,000 attendees this year. The 2026 event is scheduled for April 17th through the 25th.

