FEMA ordered to reinstate $200 million in canceled climate resiliency grants for North Carolina

BPR News | By Laura Hackett
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:11 PM EST
North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson speaks with reporters alongside Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Police Chief Mike Lamb after touring Biltmore Village on Thursday. Jackson visited the area to check in on recovery efforts and warn small business owners about post-storm scams.
BPR
North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson on a visit to Biltmore Village, an area damaged severely by Hurricane Helene. He stands alongside Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and former Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb.

The federal court has ordered FEMA to reinstate $200 million in climate resiliency grants to North Carolina.

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant program funds infrastructure projects for communities vulnerable to natural disasters.

“Our towns spent years doing everything FEMA asked them to do to qualify for this funding, and they were in the middle of building real protections against storms when FEMA suddenly broke its word,” wrote Attorney General Jeff Jackson in a press release. “Keeping water systems working and keeping homes out of floodwater isn’t politics – it’s basic safety. This ruling puts the money back where it was promised so these communities can be ready for the next storm.”

In April, FEMA abruptly canceled the program, leaving many projects in North Carolina — including sewer upgrades, river bank maintenance and wastewater projects — to an uncertain fate. In response, North Carolina, along with 19 other states, sued the agency in July.

This week, the court sided with the states and ruled that the termination of the BRIC program is “unlawful.” The reprogramming or withholding of funds already committed to projects also violates the law, it said.

“This is a case about unlawful Executive encroachment on the prerogative of Congress to appropriate funds for a specific and compelling purpose, and no more than that,” the summary judgement stated.

In North Carolina, some of the reinstated grants include:

  • A $22.5 million grant to relocate a sewage station out of the floodplain in Salisbury
  • A $5.9 million riverbank restoration in Gastonia
  • A $5.4 million grant for flood protection in Hickory
  • A $7.6 million Resilient Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure project in Forest City
  • A $1.1 million sewer system relocation in Leland
  • A $200,000 watershed vulnerability assessment in Buncombe County

This isn’t the only lawsuit that Jackson has filed against FEMA. In November, North Carolina joined 11 other states in a lawsuit alleging that the agencies are withholding $17.5 million in emergency preparedness grants over “unlawful terms.”

The NC Department of Justice also has an open lawsuit with the Environmental Protection Agency over $150 million in contested solar energy money.
Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the newsroom in 2023 as a Government Reporter and in 2025 moved into a new role as BPR's Helene Recovery Reporter. Before entering the world of public radio, she wrote for Mountain Xpress, AVLtoday and the Asheville Citizen-Times. She has a degree in creative writing from Florida Southern College, and in 2023, she completed the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Product Immersion for Small Newsrooms program.
