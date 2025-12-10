Pilot Mountain mayor resigns

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham announced on Monday his resignation, effective Tuesday of this week.

He has served in the role since 2018 and was previously a member of the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners.

In his resignation letter, Cockerham thanked the community and several local organizations, including the Charles Stone Memorial Library and Surry County Schools.

Cockerham’s term was set to end in 2026.

It’s been a challenging year or so for the town. In 2024, officials placed Town Manager Michael Boaz on leave after allegations of financial mismanagement. Boaz then filed a lawsuit against Pilot Mountain in October of this year for defamation.