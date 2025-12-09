© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Randolph commissioners dismiss entire library board after book controversy

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:07 PM EST
The children's section of the Asheboro Randolph County Public Library
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The children's section of the Asheboro Randolph County Public Library.

Randolph County Commissioners voted Monday night to dismiss the public library’s board of trustees.

The move comes two months after trustees voted to keep a picture book, "Call Me Max," about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

Nearly 200 people showed up to the public hearing on the future of the library board.

After two hours of public comments from folks on both sides of the issue, the commissioners voted 3-2 to remove all of the trustees, and dissolve the existing bylaws that govern them.

Commissioner Hope Haywood says she believes the intention is to appoint new members down the line, and develop new rules for that process. But she would have liked to have had those plans in place before dismissing all of the trustees.

“Three commissioners didn’t see it that way. Three commissioners felt like, just abolish the board and then figure it out," she said.

She and David Allen voted against the removal of the trustees. Darrell Frye, Kenny Kidd and Lester Rivenbark voted for it.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
