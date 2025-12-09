Randolph commissioners dismiss entire library board after book controversy

Randolph County Commissioners voted Monday night to dismiss the public library’s board of trustees.

The move comes two months after trustees voted to keep a picture book, "Call Me Max," about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

Nearly 200 people showed up to the public hearing on the future of the library board.

After two hours of public comments from folks on both sides of the issue, the commissioners voted 3-2 to remove all of the trustees, and dissolve the existing bylaws that govern them.

Commissioner Hope Haywood says she believes the intention is to appoint new members down the line, and develop new rules for that process. But she would have liked to have had those plans in place before dismissing all of the trustees.

“Three commissioners didn’t see it that way. Three commissioners felt like, just abolish the board and then figure it out," she said.

She and David Allen voted against the removal of the trustees. Darrell Frye, Kenny Kidd and Lester Rivenbark voted for it.