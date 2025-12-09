© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Forsyth County opens heating assistance applications for seniors

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
A photo of Forsyth County Department of Social Services headquarters
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Forsyth County's social services department building in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County seniors can begin applying on Wednesday for assistance with their heating bills during the winter months.

The Forsyth Social Services Low-Income Energy Assistance Program offers a one-time payment to a resident’s heating provider. Households with someone 60 or older or with a person receiving disability services are eligible to apply.

The program aims to support those who are facing rising heating costs. Residents can receive up to $500 paid directly to their provider.

All other households can begin applying for the program on Jan. 2.
