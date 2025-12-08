© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Newborn right whale spotted off North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
The first calf was spotted by an aerial survey team the day after Thanksgiving off Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.
Florida Fish and Wildlife
The first calf was spotted by an aerial survey team the day after Thanksgiving off Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Two newborn whales have been spotted as the calving season begins, one off the coast of North Carolina.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the first calf was spotted by an aerial survey team the day after Thanksgiving off Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The second was seen near the Florida/Georgia border by an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

The lone right whale calf swims underneath the Morehead City port pier. In this photo, the calf is trapped between two oyster-covered pillars under the pier. The tip of its head is visible above the water line and the rest of its body is submerged.
(Photo credit: Jay W. Boone)
File, January 2023: The lone right whale calf swims underneath the Morehead City port pier. In this photo, the calf is trapped between two oyster-covered pillars under the pier. The tip of its head is visible above the water line and the rest of its body is submerged.

North Atlantic right whales are one of the most imperiled large whales, with a population of under 400.

Eleven calves were born last year, and scientists warn birth numbers must increase to about 50 per year if the species is to survive. They said the births of 25-30 calves each year could stabilize the population.

In the photo, Zoological Medicine Residents Laura Martinelli and Nick Dannemiller, UNC-Wilmington faculty Ann Pabst and Bill McLellan, NC Stranding Response Coordinator and NC State adjunct faculty member, Vicky Thayer, Craig Harms, and NC State CVM Associate Dean Anthony Blikslager conduct a postmortem exam on the male sperm whale. Not shown: R. Owens (photographer) and G. Lewbart (manning the boat).
Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST)
File, December 2023: In the photo, Zoological Medicine Residents Laura Martinelli and Nick Dannemiller, UNC-Wilmington faculty Ann Pabst and Bill McLellan, NC Stranding Response Coordinator and NC State adjunct faculty member, Vicky Thayer, Craig Harms, and NC State CVM Associate Dean Anthony Blikslager conduct a postmortem exam on the male sperm whale. Not shown: R. Owens (photographer) and G. Lewbart (manning the boat).

