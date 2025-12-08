Newborn right whale spotted off North Carolina coast
Two newborn whales have been spotted as the calving season begins, one off the coast of North Carolina.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the first calf was spotted by an aerial survey team the day after Thanksgiving off Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The second was seen near the Florida/Georgia border by an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.
North Atlantic right whales are one of the most imperiled large whales, with a population of under 400.
Eleven calves were born last year, and scientists warn birth numbers must increase to about 50 per year if the species is to survive. They said the births of 25-30 calves each year could stabilize the population.
