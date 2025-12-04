© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Education Board mulls requiring master’s degrees for school social workers

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM EST
Reid Park Academy
WFAE
Reid Park Academy

A committee that advises the state Board of Education on students’ non-academic needs has recommended the board support requiring a master’s degree for all school social workers in the state.

The state pay schedule only requires school social workers to have a bachelor’s degree, so social workers with master’s degrees tend to gravitate toward the private sector, where pay is higher.

Patrick Greene of the state’s Whole Child NC Committee says there’s a strong pipeline of master’s level social workers in North Carolina — the problem is drawing them into public schools.

“What we have, a real problem, is hiring those people in schools that do not pay competitive wages for people with a master’s in social work,” Greene said. “Those people are going into private fields.”

The Whole Child NC Committee is proposing a master's level pay scale. Master's level social workers are able to provide more direct services to students, such as short-term counseling and crisis intervention. Social workers with bachelor’s degrees are valuable, but generally are limited to making referrals to external resources, Greene said.

“What we’re really talking about is providing direct access to students in real time where they need it the most, versus trying to make a connection and pull resources in places that are, quite frankly, resource deserts,” Greene said.

If adopted, current social workers with bachelor’s degrees would have five years to get a master’s degree. The committee estimates it would cost an additional $10.9 million to gradually convert all the state's social workers to a competitive master's pay scale. But schools would be able to generate additional revenue with new Medicaid billing opportunities. That could help cover some of the costs.

Greene highlighted statistics that demonstrate the need for social services in schools, including that 1-in-5 students live in food-insecure households and that 1-in-10 kids between the ages of 3 and 17 have depression or anxiety. Students whose basic life needs aren’t being met can’t thrive academically, Greene argued.

Greene said most states require a master’s of social work to practice in schools, and the requirement aligns with the standards set by the National Association of Social Workers.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell