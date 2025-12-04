© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCDPI awards Rockingham County Schools $42M for new elementary school

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM EST
State Superintendent Mo Green spoke at a press conference this week about the grant funding for school construction projects.
Courtesy NCDPI
State Superintendent Mo Green spoke at a press conference this week about the grant funding for school construction projects.

Rockingham County Schools is one of ten districts in North Carolina to be awarded a state lottery-funded grant for construction projects.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction gave the district $42 million to build a new Reidsville Elementary School.

The project will consolidate two under-resourced schools built in 1935 and 1963.

At a press conference this week, State Superintendent Mo Green said the grants went to communities that have the hardest time generating local revenue for school construction.

“It's an important step forward in our journey to ensure that zip code does not determine the quality of a child's learning environment," he said.

But officials say there’s still a lot of need, especially amid rising construction costs.

Of the nearly $2 billion in funding requests, the state was only able to fulfill about 20% of that figure.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz