A record-breaking year for job commitments in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:38 PM EST
A Jet Zero jet in flight
Courtesy JetZero
JetZero plans to manufacture its All-Wing Airplane in Guilford County, creating more than 14,500 high-tech jobs.

2025 was a record-setting year for job announcements in the Tar Heel State. Many of them were made in the Piedmont.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and state officials are celebrating more than 33,000 job commitments to the state to date this year. They cover a wide range of fields, including advanced manufacturing, biotech, and aerospace.

Nearly $23 billion has been invested across almost 50 counties. Randolph is among them. It’s the site of Toyota’s first battery plant in North America, slated to employ more than 5,000 workers. And in June, Jet Zero announced plans to manufacture its All-Wing Airplane on the grounds of the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Guilford County, creating more than 14,500 high-tech jobs.

This summer, CNBC rated North Carolina the number one state for business in the country for its strong workforce and economy. It’s captured the top spot three times in the last four years.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford