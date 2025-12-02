Winston-Salem approves new parks code of conduct

Winston-Salem has approved a new code of conduct for city parks after a rise in crime over the summer.

The rules outline a dozen prohibited behaviors — including gambling, littering and drug use — and allow the city to suspend or ban violators from all parks.

The code is a scaled-back version of an earlier proposal that would have restricted large bags and camping. Council members and residents criticized those provisions as unfairly targeting people without housing.

At Monday’s meeting, Council Member Regina Ford Hall said she was glad staff incorporated community concerns into the revised plan.

“And I would ask for constituents to keep that in mind, that this is a starting place and a starting point, and I hope everyone does realize that we tried to hear the concerns and present something a bit more reflective.”

Council approved the measure unanimously. New signs explaining the rules will be posted at all 83 city parks beginning next year.

