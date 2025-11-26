© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NC Board of Elections certifies municipal elections results

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:41 PM EST
A pile of "I Voted" stickers
Elise Amendola
/
AP
North Carolina's 2025 municipal election votes have been certified.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified nearly all results from the 2025 municipal elections.

Election night results are unofficial, and the canvassing process, conducted by county boards of elections, ensures accurate vote counting. Then the State Board verifies the counts. 

North Carolina’s municipal elections were held on Nov. 4. The Board unanimously approved the results, except for two contests in Hertford County. 

The State Board has requested more information regarding potential issues in those races. Executive Director Sam Hayes says the rest of the elections went smoothly across the state.
