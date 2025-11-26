Medicinal cannabis benefits fall short of expectations, new study finds

A new review of scientific evidence of the medical benefits of cannabis finds no evidence that it helps with the three top conditions for which people use it: pain, anxiety and insomnia. And while it does seem to help with nausea and vomiting and several other afflictions, researchers also note that side effects, including cardiac risks, should be weighed before using cannabinoids for medical treatments.

Dr. Kevin Hill, one of the authors of “Therapeutic Use of Cannabis and Cannabinoids,” joins host Deb Becker to talk about the findings and their significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR