SEVENTEEN: Tiny Desk Concert

This is the very first K-pop band to play behind the Tiny Desk. SEVENTEEN's name comes from an equation: 13 members + 3 teams + 1 group. Those three teams focus on hip-hop, vocal and performance to come together as one. SEVENTEEN (SVT for short) recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a world tour, performing in big stadiums for millions of fans (aka Carats). After their last U.S. concert in Washington, D.C., five of the members stopped by the NPR Music office to play in front of what's likely their smallest audience ever.

Bred from an industry that's all about a polished look and sound, these members put a lot of trust into our Tiny Desk team to be vulnerable in our space. Just like most artists that play our series, they were nervous, but you can see how much fun Dino, Seungkwan, Joshua, Vernon and Mingyu (from left to right) have as they casually talk between songs. It also doesn't hurt that the crowd — filled with screaming fans — made them feel at ease. SEVENTEEN's set features a medley of old and new songs, which is the perfect sampling of its extensive catalog, ending strong with "VERY NICE."

DK was scheduled to participate but sadly he lost his voice days before this concert. We were devastated, but it's important to note how Joshua, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino not only learned DK's parts quickly, but executed them flawlessly. It wasn't easy for them to change the arrangements of the songs just one day before the shoot. Despite the absence of DK and the other members, we think the show turned out really well and are grateful to have hosted the members for this special show.

SET LIST

"Super"

"Darl+ing"

"_WORLD"

"To you"

"HBD"

"SOS"

"Rock with you"

"CLAP"

"HOT"

"VERY NICE"

MUSICIANS

Joshua: vocals

Mingyu: vocals

Seungkwan: vocals

Vernon: vocals

Dino: vocals

Kitae Park: guitar

Donghyuk Lee: bass

Beomhun Lee: keys

Ayeong Han: keys

Sanghoon Lee: drums

