© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conflicting claims of CBP departure deepen confusion in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
Agent with assault rifle
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in east Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden have all said Customs and Border Protection agents left Charlotte, but the Department of Homeland Security insists the “Charlotte’s Web” operation is ongoing.

Carolina Migrant Network says that throughout the height of the operation, its hotline averaged 150 calls per day reporting sightings of CBP vehicles or requesting help for their detained loved ones. Since Friday, that number has dropped to around 30 calls a day.

Still, DHS continues to tell WFAE and post on social media that the crackdown is "not over and is not ending anytime soon."

Carolina Migrant Network's Becca O'Neill calls that messaging harmful.

"Assuming they're gone, they refuse to confirm that, which just serves to further terrorize communities that have been so devastated by this," O'Neill said.

Lyles and McFadden individually made statements on Thursday, confirming that CBP agents had left the area.

Some of the confusion also stems from ongoing ICE detentions, which immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa says people are now mistaking for CBP.

“ICE has always had an office here in Charlotte, and has been operating in detaining individuals,” Espinosa said. “The confusion is people are not understanding that there's CBP and then ICE."

Espinosa said that DHS’ insistence that the operation is still active appears strategic.

“On the more national scale, that led to a narrative that the citizens of Charlotte who did not want CBP here had won,” Espinosa said. "They seek to scare individuals."

As of Sunday afternoon, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said CBP had detained 400 people since the operation began.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger