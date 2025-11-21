© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Consumers should see lower prices on NC Thanksgiving staples

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:15 PM EST
A Thanksgiving platter with turkey and carrots

North Carolina is a major producer of Thanksgiving essentials like turkeys and sweet potatoes, and it should be a good year for consumers this holiday season when it comes to these agricultural products.

Jeffrey Dorfman is the Hugh C. Kiger Distinguished Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University.

He says the cost of turkeys is up a bit due to the spread of avian flu. But many consumers probably won’t notice because grocery chains are subsidizing the cost more than in past years.

“Grocery stores actually negotiate with the turkey companies in like January and February for the next fall's Thanksgiving order," he says. "Then the grocery stores sell them at a loss in hopes that we'll buy our pie crust and our pumpkin pie filling and the butter and everything else there.”

North Carolina also produces more than half of the nation’s sweet potatoes. Last year’s crops were heavily damaged by hurricanes.

Dorfman says this year’s production is better, so prices should come down.

But while the agricultural prices are good for consumers this season, he says many farmers are looking to break even in 2025 and will hope for better commodity prices next year.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
