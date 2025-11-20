Update: Mayor, police, sheriff confirm Border Patrol is leaving Charlotte

Public officials said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are leaving Charlotte on Thursday. Agents have been in the city conducting sweeps since Saturday, and have arrested more than 370 people in "Operation Charlotte's Web." They have also targeted Raleigh and other cities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Thursday morning that he has been told by federal officials that Border Patrol agents are leaving the city by the end of the day Thursday, but that it wasn't clear whether they are going to other locations in the state or moving out of North Carolina. He also said that regular federal law enforcement, such as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents stationed in the city who typically enforce immigration laws, will remain.

“We will continue to build relationships, mend bridges, and listen to the voices of everyone in our community,” said McFadden, in a statement. “As we move forward, I want the city of Charlotte to know, I will keep fighting for clarity, accountability, and trust. I will continue to protect this city and every single one of its citizens."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she's "relieved" that the U.S. Border Patrol is leaving.

"It appears that U.S. Border Patrol has ceased its operations in Charlotte. I’m relieved for our community and the residents, businesses, and all those who were targeted and impacted by this intrusion," she said in a statement. "As we move forward, it is essential that we come together—not as separate groups divided by recent events, but as one Charlotte community. Our strength has always come from our ability to support one another, especially in challenging times. I am calling on all members of our community to join in this effort. Let us stand together, listen to one another, and recommit ourselves to the values of dignity, compassion, and unity that define our city."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also confirmed the Border Patrol's departure Thursday.

We’ve received reliable information that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel associated with “Operation Charlotte’s Web” have departed from the Charlotte area as of this morning. We’re sharing this update to keep our community informed and aware. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 20, 2025

Since Saturday, Border Patrol agents have searched construction sites, questioned landscapers working in people's yards and businesses, chased Latino immigrants through parking lots and into businesses and driven around the region in unmarked SUVs and vans, wearing tactical gear and masks, carrying assault weapons. Immigrant-owned businesses have closed for days or operated only with locked doors, screening customers. Absences in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — where Hispanic students are the second-biggest group of students — nearly tripled compared with typical attendance rates.

The Border Patrol has said those it arrested were in the country illegally, but has not detailed charges filed against them. Out of the more than 250 people detained, officials have identified only 11 by name. DHS spokesman Rob Brisley said two of those detained are gang members and 44 have a known criminal history, but WFAE is not able to independently verify that because the agency hasn't released the names of those arrested.

Federal officials have not answered questions about where those who have been detained have been taken.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated as of 12:30 pm.