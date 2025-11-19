Two men charged with assaulting Border Patrol officers in Charlotte

Two men involved in separate incidents have been charged in federal court for allegedly using their vehicles to assault, resist, or impede federal officers conducting immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte. That’s according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Russ Ferguson.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Cristobal Maltos and Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez, both 24 and both of Charlotte, face felony charges.

Maltos had his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was released on bond. Martinez’s initial court appearance was on Monday, and he remains in federal custody.

No officers were seriously injured. One officer was struck by the sideview mirror of Maltos' car when agents tried to make him exit his vehicle. He had been following CBP officers, they said. Martinez is accused of ramming a vehicle with Border Patrol agents inside.

Ferguson emphasized that the charges did not result form organized protests, which have been peaceful.

“Those who disagree with immigration enforcement actions have a right to peacefully protest, and I am proud that our citizens exercised their First Amendment rights without resorting to violence at organized protests over the weekend,” said Ferguson. “I am also thankful to the law enforcement officers who were present to ensure everyone’s safety.”