© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two men charged with assaulting Border Patrol officers in Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:19 AM EST
U.S. Border Patrol conducts enhanced security operations in south Florida in preparation of Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. Additional agents assisted in highway patrols, partnering with state and local law enforcement.
Ozzy Trevino
/
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Border Patrol conducts enhanced security operations in south Florida in preparation of Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. Additional agents assisted in highway patrols, partnering with state and local law enforcement.

Two men involved in separate incidents have been charged in federal court for allegedly using their vehicles to assault, resist, or impede federal officers conducting immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte. That’s according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Russ Ferguson.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Cristobal Maltos and Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez, both 24 and both of Charlotte, face felony charges.

Maltos had his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was released on bond. Martinez’s initial court appearance was on Monday, and he remains in federal custody.

No officers were seriously injured. One officer was struck by the sideview mirror of Maltos' car when agents tried to make him exit his vehicle. He had been following CBP officers, they said. Martinez is accused of ramming a vehicle with Border Patrol agents inside.

Ferguson emphasized that the charges did not result form organized protests, which have been peaceful.

“Those who disagree with immigration enforcement actions have a right to peacefully protest, and I am proud that our citizens exercised their First Amendment rights without resorting to violence at organized protests over the weekend,” said Ferguson. “I am also thankful to the law enforcement officers who were present to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain