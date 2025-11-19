Judge approves release of Greensboro police footage after viral arrest video

A Superior Court judge has approved a request to release the Greensboro Police Department’s recordings of an arrest.

A bystander video of the incident was widely shared.

Greensboro police requested the release of body-worn and vehicle footage of the arrest of Nathaniel Williams.

The bystander video shows officers holding the suspect down, attempting to handcuff him.

The department has come under scrutiny after a technique called suprascapular strikes was used to subdue Williams.

Chief John Thompson said in a press conference two weeks ago that he was unsure if force was warranted in the arrest.

Williams is facing numerous charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and communicating threats.

It could take up to three weeks before the police recordings are made public.