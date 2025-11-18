Spokesperson: 32% of those detained in first two days of CBP operation have criminal histories

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement late Monday that 44 of the more than 130 people detained since Saturday in Charlotte are "criminal illegal aliens" with known criminal histories — about 32% of the total number of those apprehended.

In a press release released Monday, DHS shared additional details about its ongoing "Charlotte's Web" operation, which began Saturday morning.

Officials say the 44 people identified as having criminal histories were previously charged with offenses such as assault, battery, DUI and hit-and-run. DHS also says two of the people arrested are alleged gang members.

DHS has not released information about where individuals detained during the operation are being taken, and it remains unclear how long the operation is expected to continue. The agency has named only 11 of the more than 130 people detained. WFAE has requested more information on those taken into custody.