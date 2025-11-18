© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Recounts called for several Piedmont elections

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:23 PM EST
WFDD File photo

Recounts will resolve some close municipal elections in the Piedmont Triad area.

Davidson County will have a recount in the race for Thomasville mayor on Monday.

Incumbent Raleigh York Jr. currently holds a 17-vote lead over challenger JacQuez Johnson. Should he lose the mayoral contest, Johnson will still be able to retain his city council seat, which doesn’t expire until 2027.

In Forsyth County, it’s an even tighter race for the Walkertown Council. Anita Moody leads Vernon Brown by only one vote. The recount is scheduled for Thursday.

A recount is also scheduled for Wednesday in Alamance County. Jim Young leads Randy Phillips by less than half a percent for the final seat on the Graham City Council.
Paul Garber
