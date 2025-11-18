NC Republican leaders backing immigration enforcement in Raleigh, Charlotte, as Democrats oppose moves

As Border Patrol agents descend on Charlotte — and are reportedly headed to Raleigh too — the state's top Republican leaders are supportive of the immigration enforcement action.

Gov. Josh Stein, meanwhile, says the federal agents should "stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin," and other Democrats have also criticized the action. Stein's statement came after Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said federal immigration action could expand from Charlotte to Raleigh as early as Tuesday.

Senate leader Phil Berger said in an emailed statement to WUNC that "Republicans in the General Assembly have made it a top priority to crack down on illegal immigration in our state and look forward to working with President Trump’s administration to continue those efforts." The statement did not elaborate further.

House Speaker Destin Hall tied the Charlotte activity to past actions by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, who had previously declined to cooperate with detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The legislature has since passed multiple laws requiring sheriffs to follow the requests.

Border Patrol is in Charlotte because Sheriff McFadden refused to do his job.



His sanctuary policies blocked hundreds of ICE detainers and pushed criminal illegal aliens right back onto the streets.



They’re stepping in to clean up his mess and restore safety to the city. — Speaker Destin Hall (@ncspeakerhall) November 17, 2025

WUNC has asked Hall's office if he has similar concerns about law enforcement leaders in Raleigh and Wake County, but hasn't yet received a response.

Gov. Josh Stein, in a social media post, called on Raleigh residents to respond peacefully but record any incidents they witness.

"Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations," Stein said. "Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte. To the people of Raleigh: remain peaceful, and if you see something wrong, record it and report it to local law enforcement. Let’s keep each other safe."

Senator Minority Leader Sydney Batch, a Wake County Democrat, issued a lengthy statement Sunday night condemning the immigration enforcement tactics.

"The federal government’s unconstitutional actions are not only an insult to our Constitution, they are an affront to our values," she said. "North Carolina has always stood against federal overreach and fought for civil rights. We will not allow our communities to be used as battlegrounds by a federal administration hellbent on cruelty. The raids being carried out in our state violate our commitment to due process, the rule of law, and our deeply held belief in the value of every North Carolinian life."

Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat representing Wake County, said on X that the immigration agents should "go home."

"If CBP comes to Raleigh, we have the same message as Charlotte: go home," she said. "Stop attacking our communities and go after real criminals."

One of the only Republican lawmakers in Wake County, Rep. Erin Paré, posted on X in support of the immigration enforcement, pointing to the 2022 murder of Wake County sheriff's deputy Ned Byrd.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was brutally murdered by two illegal immigrants in Raleigh in 2022.



The CBP is enforcing the law. You would think the Governor of N.C. would want laws enforced as well. #ncpol https://t.co/QogDDV22og — Rep. Erin Paré (@ErinforNC) November 18, 2025

Senate candidates react

One of the strongest GOP statements in support of the Customs and Border Patrol action came from Michael Whatley, the Republican frontrunner in next year's U.S. Senate race.

"We welcome the arrival of ICE agents to Charlotte, which is a direct response to Roy Cooper’s failed leadership," Whatley posted on X. "President Trump has provided strong, decisive action to keep North Carolina communities safe after Cooper vetoed legislation which would have required North Carolina sheriffs to honor ICE detainers — inviting dangerous criminals to remain on our streets and communities rather than face federal deportation."

In a social media post, Cooper said "randomly sweeping up people based on what they look like, including American citizens and those with no criminal records, risks leaving violent criminals at large while hurting families and the economy."