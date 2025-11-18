Allegiant pilots picket outside Asheville airport for better contract

Pilots for Allegiant Airlines picketed outside Asheville Regional Airport on Tuesday to draw attention to what they say is a lack of progress on a new contract.

The demonstration at AVL was part of a nationwide picket across all 22 of Allegiant’s pilot bases.

Rich Matyskiela was one of the Allegiant pilots picketing on their day off. He told BPR the current contract was approved about 10 years ago and that a lot has changed since then.

“The company has chosen to draw out our negotiations,” Matyskiela said. “They’ve chosen to delay and to demand concessions. And the Allegiant pilots, what we deserve is a contract that delivers the compensation, the benefits and the work rules that our peers across the industry already enjoy.”

The pilots’ union, Teamsters Local 2118, is engaged in mediation with Allegiant through the National Mediation Board. If that process fails, a strike could happen as early as next year.

Allegiant spokesperson Hector Mejia said customers “can continue to book and travel with confidence” during the picket.

“Tuesday, the members of IBT 2118 will exercise their right to conduct informational picketing,” Mejia said in a statement. “This is not a work stoppage, nor is one imminent. We are operating our full schedule and do not anticipate any disruptions related to the informational picketing.”

He added that Allegiant has offered pilots “a competitive package” and remains “steadfast in its commitment to working in good faith to secure a deal for our pilots.”