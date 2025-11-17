Update: More than 130 arrested over the weekend by federal agents in Charlotte

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 130 people over the weekend in Charlotte. A spokeswoman told WFAE on Monday morning that those arrested were in the country illegally and that some have prior criminal histories, including charges such as larceny and assault. The agency did not identify any of those arrested.

WFAE has requested that information to verify who is being taken into custody and whether they have any criminal record.

The agency previously said 81 people were arrested Saturday, suggesting that roughly 50 more were arrested Sunday.

Customs and Border Protection agents have been filmed in Charlotte questioning landscapers putting up Christmas lights and stopping people in shopping center parking lots.

The statement, attributed to an unnamed Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, didn't indicate how much longer the operation could go.

"We will not stop enforcing the laws of our nation until every criminal illegal alien is arrested and removed from our country," the spokesperson said.