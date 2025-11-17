Charlotte immigrant corridor empties amid Border Patrol surge; some shops close indefinitely

As U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue an immigration enforcement operation across Charlotte, businesses along South Boulevard — one of the city’s main commercial corridors for immigrant communities — are seeing steep drops in customers.

Many shops are dark, parking lots sit empty, and some owners have temporarily closed out of fear for employees and patrons.

The operation, known internally as “Charlotte’s Web,” began over the weekend. In Pineville, CBP agents entered the Super G Mart and detained a young man. Store manager Peter Han said the incident left both shoppers and staff shaken.

“It definitely impacted our customers — they don’t feel safe,” Han said. “Even our teenage cashiers, who are U.S. citizens, were running and hiding in the bathroom.” Super G Mart has stayed open, but Han said most employees stayed home Sunday, prompting about 30 volunteers to help keep the store running.

“We’re always here to serve the community,” Han said. “We do not close because we feel it’s our responsibility and our role.” Further up South Boulevard, a Latino supermarket remains open but is relying heavily on delivery services.

“We have had a number of DoorDash and Uber orders,” the manager said. “Drivers come and take three or four orders at the same time … they keep us busy.” She asked that her name and the store not be identified for safety reasons, adding that the front door is locked to protect workers and customers.

Other businesses, including Panaderia Odalys Bakery, have taken the same approach. Employee Angel Cervantes said staff locked the doors Saturday morning when agents arrived and began detaining people outside.

“They came in fast and quick,” Cervantes said. “They took anybody that was out and about, so whoever was inside — we locked the doors.” The bakery is now operating with reduced staff.

“A lot of our bakers aren’t here,” he said. “None of the ladies who usually work up front are comfortable coming in because everybody’s just afraid.” At Punta Cana, a Dominican restaurant, manager Cristobal Morel said his staff is still showing up, even though business has slowed significantly.

“So far we haven’t had that situation — we are 100% staffed — but we are not alone.” Still, Morel has decided to shorten hours over safety concerns.

“We chose to close earlier … because even at that hour there’s nobody around,” he said.

Dozens of other South Boulevard businesses — including Los Chamos, Bella’s Beauty Salon, Sumaq Coffee and Baleada — are closed indefinitely as the operation continues.

Border Patrol agents arrested more than 130 people in Charlotte over the weekend. Federal officials have not said how long the surge will last.