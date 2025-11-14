Innovation Quarter updates its plans for Winston-Salem expansion

Innovation Quarter officials have announced changes to its master plan for expansion in downtown Winston-Salem.

The 28-acre expansion is part of a plan to develop the district as a life sciences, regenerative medicine and biomanufacturing hub.

There will also be a park and other spaces for community gatherings.

Lindsey Schwab is the director of community relations for Innovation Quarter. She says recent developments led to the updates.

"We've had $100 million investment in the new Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Eye Institute that will be coming online next year," she says. "We recently completed our acquisition of the former Linden Center, and we've seen a great deal of growth in our startup ecosystem through Sparq co-working space and Sparq Labs.”

The expansion is on a tract running from Third Street south to Salem Parkway. When completed, phase two will comprise an estimated 2.7 million square feet of mixed-use development.

IQ has an annual economic impact of about $2 billion.