Forsyth County Sheriff's Office identify body found in ravine as missing teen

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference on Friday that a teenager missing for over two weeks has been found dead.

Law enforcement confirmed that a body found lying in a ravine on Thursday near Reidsville Road has been identified as Carlos Colindres. He was last seen leaving a party on Rickard Drive on a bicycle in October.

Officials determined Colindres was hit by a car and are now investigating a hit-and-run. They are looking for a teal, early 2000s Freightliner Coronado.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said they’re hoping the moral fiber of the driver will lead them to turn themselves in.

“Whoever was driving the vehicle knows that they struck someone or something, and so all we're asking for, again, is appealing to the community and appealing to the driver, because we have a grieving family and a grieving community, and we're trying to bring resolution and closure to the family as well," he said.

The truck is expected to be missing a front right headlight cover and could also have damage to its front bumper.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.