NC hemp businesses brace for federal ban on intoxicating products

North Carolina’s cannabis industry is reeling after Congress passed a shutdown-ending bill that also bans the sale of intoxicating hemp products.

The products have exploded in popularity in recent years — there are now over 1,500 hemp producers across North Carolina.

Foothills Brewing founder Jamie Bartholomaus launched a hemp beverage business last year. It now accounts for over 20% of his company’s overall revenue.

“We’ll have to manage what happens in the next year, keep inventory levels low and try not to have too much loss at the end of the year, should nothing change," he says.

North Carolina Attorney Pat Oglesby, who studies marijuana laws, says it’s unlikely the new restriction will be overturned on legal grounds. But he says some companies may continue operating anyway.

“Question is, will the federal government come after these guys? The federal government has taken a hands-off policy to marijuana, which intoxicating hemp will now be under federal law," he says.

He points to the government’s decision to largely refrain from intervening after states began legalizing the drug.

The ban is set to take effect in one year.