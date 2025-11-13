Mecklenburg sheriff says Border Patrol agents are heading to Charlotte

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are expected in Charlotte for an immigration operation as soon as Saturday.

In a statement, McFadden said that two federal officials had contacted him and told him the agents would arrive by Saturday, or possibly early next week. No other details were immediately available. McFadden said the Sheriff's Office has not been asked to assist or participate in any immigration enforcement actions.

“We value and welcome the renewed collaboration and open communication with our federal partners,” Sheriff McFadden said. “It allows us to stay informed and be proactive in keeping Mecklenburg County safe and to maintain the level of trust our community deserves.”

In a statement, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told WFAE that the agency does not participate in immigration enforcement with agencies like the CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"The CMPD has no authority to enforce federal immigration laws. Our department is responsible for enforcing federal and state criminal and local laws, while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws. ICE personnel operate under a federal reporting structure and are directed by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. CMPD does not participate in ICE operations, nor are we involved in the planning of these federal activities," the agency said.

McFadden's announcement follows days of speculation sparked by reports in the New York Times and other national media that federal agents would soon leave Chicago and head to Charlotte and New Orleans for immigration enforcement. Local officials in Charlotte have urged caution and care, and tried to reassure people.

In a message sent to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' parents on Thursday, school system officials said they haven't been told about any immigration enforcement coming to campuses on the district.

"We understand that news like this can cause concern. Please know that there has been no immigration enforcement activity on any CMS property, and we have not received any official notice that such actions are planned. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will continue to follow all federal and state laws that protect students’ rights to a public education," the school system said.

CMS said those procedures include not asking about student immigration status, not sharing personal information unless required by law, and not giving law enforcement access to students or campuses without a valid search warrant or subpoena.