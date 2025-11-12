State to hold public hearing in Asheville on four hospitals’ expansion plans

State officials have scheduled a public hearing in Asheville on four hospital systems’ plans to expand in Buncombe County.

The hearing comes at a critical time for the region’s health care landscape.

Mission Hospital, AdventHealth, Novant Health and UNC Health Pardee are all competing for state approval to add beds to their new or existing facilities in Buncombe County.

A total of 129 beds will be allocated through the state’s Certificate of Need process. The result will determine whether Buncombe County sees greater competition or consolidation in the health care marketplace.

A public hearing has been set for next month where residents can learn more about the proposals and voice their thoughts.

This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released additional details from the applicants. Those details on the proposals are below:



UNC Health West Medical Center Inc proposes to develop a new hospital in Asheville — UNC Health West Medical Center — with 129 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $711.1 million and would be completed in July 2031.

Novant Health Asheville Medical Center LLC and Novant Health Inc propose to develop a new hospital in Arden — Novant Health Asheville Medical Center — with 34 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $322.2 million and would be completed in January 2030.

AdventHealth Asheville Inc and Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corporation propose a change of scope to develop 129 additional acute care beds at AventHealth Asheville in Weaverville for a total of 222 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $253.7 million and would be completed in January 2030.

MH Mission Hospital LLLP proposes to develop 129 additional acute care beds at Mission Hospital in Asheville for a total of 862 acute care beds. The project is expected to cost $198.5 million and would be completed in January 2031.

The public hearing will take place Tuesday, Dec.16 at 10 a.m. at A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium. Residents can also submit written comments by email to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or by mail to:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.