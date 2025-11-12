Law enforcement shifts tactics in search for man wanted for killing his grandmother in Havelock

For weeks, the Craven County Sheriff's Office along with local, state, and federal partners have saturated Craven County along Highways 17 & 43 as part of the manhunt for Dominic Connelly, using drones, helicopters, planes, dogs, trail cameras, additional sophisticated technology, and a ton of manpower.

They have searched more than 3,000 acres of land and more than 450 structures. That work continues, but Sheriff Chip Hughes said it may look different to the public.

Connelly is wanted for the October 25 murder of his grandmother in Havelock and the October 29 attempted murder of a Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy in Vanceboro.

With no confirmation Connelly is still in Craven County, Hughes said investigators will shift from a "command-post" type manhunt to an investigative and intelligence driven fugitive case.

There is a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information to find Connelly. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office; tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Craven County Crime Stoppers app.