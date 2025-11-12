'Our community deserves clarity': Charlotte elected officials react to possible ICE/CBP operation

Updated 3:12 p.m.

Elected officials in Charlotte say they've received no information or communication from the federal government following reports that U.S. Border Patrol agents are gearing up for a major operation in the city.

The New York Times cites anonymous officials who say the administration plans to deploy agents to Charlotte and New Orleans, but exact details are still being worked out.

In an interview with WFAE, Charlotte City Councilman-elect JD Mazuera-Arias — himself a formerly-undocumented immigrant from Colombia — said Customs and Border Protection officials should communicate with the city and its residents.

"My message to CBP is simple: our community deserves clarity," he said. "The sheriff's department deserves clarity. We all deserve transparency and humanity. If there is an operation or presence in Charlotte, the public has a right to know what's happening and why it's happening."

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden echoed that call while appearing Wednesday on WFAE's Charlotte Talks, saying neither he nor Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings had received any communication from federal officials.

McFadden said the public ought to be made aware "for safety reasons," and his own deputies needed to know in case they're called to a scene where Border Patrol agents are present, so that "at least we'll know who we are responding to and who we are assisting."

In a statement to WFAE, a Department of Homeland Security official said they don’t discuss potential operations.

City leaders urge calm, warn against online rumors

In a statement on X Wednesday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she was aware of reports of possible immigration enforcement activity in the city, and urged residents to stay calm.

"It is important that we keep to the facts that we know, as there are many rumors in the community that as far as we know are not verified and we do not want to cause additional alarm in an uncertain environment," said wrote.

Mazuera Arias also encouraged immigrants in Charlotte to avoid making sudden changes to their routines — such as pulling their kids from school or avoiding work, healthcare or social services.

"I want immigrant families to take a deep breath and remember that they are not alone," he said. "Our local agencies from the county to CMS to CMPD remain safe and supportive spaces."

He said anxious residents should reach out to local nonprofits, advocacy groups or faith leaders they trust, and they should seek information from trusted sources, rather than online rumors.

Early Wednesday, Mazuera Arias released and signed a joint statement with Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera and a half-dozen other local Democratic officials emphasizing the fear that reports of a federal crackdown bring.

"We stand united in our commitment to ensuring accurate information is shared, keeping lines of communication open, and doing everything within our authority to protect the safety and dignity of all residents," the officials wrote.

The statement also emphasized that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police don’t have authority to enforce immigration law and don’t participate in ICE or CBP operations.