Guilford County to host free health care clinic

Guilford County is hosting a free health care clinic on Friday.

The event includes no-cost screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It will also provide free and confidential testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Guilford County Public Health Educator Jordan Wilson says primary care is essential for preventing and managing chronic diseases.

“With knowing your numbers, you can create early detection and awareness," Wilson says." So that way, clients and patients can make informed decisions on preventing serious health conditions."

The open house will take place at the Guilford County Division of Public Health’s Primary Care office on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.