Forsyth Commissioners approve $500,000 in bond funds for Ashley Elementary project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:56 PM EST
Amy Diaz
Community members have been advocating for a new Ashley Elementary School for nearly a decade.

Forsyth County Commissioners approved half a million dollars in bond funding Thursday for the school system to continue work on a new Ashley Elementary School.

A portion of the money — $50,000 — will go toward purchasing a 0.26-acre lot next to the future Ashley school site.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say the land will allow the district to avoid building a retaining wall, which would cost ten times as much.

But some commissioners expressed concerns about the price of the land in previous meetings. The parcel was purchased in 2020 for $19,000.

After officials presented new information showing that the lot had grown in size and nearly doubled in value, Chairperson Don Martin said he was more at ease.

“Our own county tax value is closer now, way closer to the actual purchase price," Martin said. "So I'm feeling OK at this point.”

The other $450,000 in approved bond funds will pay for architect fees and other construction services.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
