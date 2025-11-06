Native American actor Derek Hinkey to speak in Asheboro on Friday

Native American Actor Derek Hinkey, known for his portrayal of Red Feather in the Netflix series American Primeval, will be speaking in Asheboro on Friday.

The event is called “Behind the Scenes with Derek Hinkey: Boxer, Firefighter, Actor: Lessons from a Life of Courage and Transformation.”

It’s a part of The Friends of the Randolph Public Library’s Sunset Signature Series.

Ashley Rose, the public library manager in Archdale, connected with Hinkey on social media after he asked his followers for help learning about his ancestry. She presented him with his family tree using the county libraries’ genealogical resources.

Hinkey will be speaking with Rose in downtown Asheboro’s Sunset Theatre. They’ll talk about his journey from being a professional boxer in Nevada to a Netflix star in Hollywood, and his commitment to sharing authentic Indigenous stories. Students from Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education program will also perform powwow and social dances.

More information about the free event can be found on the library’s website.