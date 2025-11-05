Western North Carolina 2025 municipal election results: Buncombe sees high turnout

Buncombe County saw higher municipal election turnout Tuesday than it did two years ago, with about 23% of eligible voters casting ballots in Weaverville and Woodfin.

A total of 2,702 people voted in those municipalities — more than the 1,891 people who voted in the 2023 municipal elections, according to county officials.

“The Weaverville/Woodfin/Woodfin Water & Sewer District elections are small compared to other elections in Buncombe County and we have seen continued growth in voter turnout,” Buncombe County Election Services Director Corinne Duncan said in a statement.

Municipal elections took place in cities and towns across Western North Carolina on Tuesday. In some places, voters elected a new mayor and town council members. In others, they returned incumbents to office.

Below are the unofficial winners of each race, listed by county. Results reported by the state Board of Elections are considered unofficial until county election officials meet to certify the results on Nov. 14.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

Woodfin Sanitary Water and Sewer District Trustee: Larry Hopkins, Gordon Maybury, Carter James

Woodfin Town Council: Philip Cohen, Maxwell (Chip) Parton III, Dan Bowers

Weaverville Mayor: Dee Lawrence

Dee Lawrence Weaverville Town Council: Jennifer Young, Phil Barnett, Mark Endries

See the full Buncombe County results on the state Board of Elections website .

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Andrews Mayor: James D. Reid

James D. Reid Andrews Aldermen: Chasity Ledford, Heath Woodard

Chasity Ledford, Heath Woodard Murphy Mayor: Tim Radford

Tim Radford Murphy Town Council: Cindy Chastain, Charlene Smith, Jonathan D. Dickey, Barry McClure, Gail Walker Stansell, Kimberly Hayes Harris

See the full Cherokee County results on the state Board of Elections website .

CLAY COUNTY

Hayesville Mayor: Benita C. England

Benita C. England Hayesville Council: Vanessa Lauren Tiger, Harry Baughn, Joe Slaton

See the full Clay County results on the state Board of Elections website .

GRAHAM COUNTY

Fontana Dam Mayor: Thomas Byrd

Thomas Byrd Fontana Dam Council: Amanda Ryan, Andrew Stanfield, Write-ins

Amanda Ryan, Andrew Stanfield, Write-ins Lake Santeelah Council: Kevin G. Haag, Jim Hager, Keith Predmore, Diana Simon, Ralph Strunk

Kevin G. Haag, Jim Hager, Keith Predmore, Diana Simon, Ralph Strunk Robbinsville Mayor: Shaun Adams

Shaun Adams Robbinsville Alderman: Johnnie Williams, Jacky Ayers, Brenda Long Norville

See the full Graham County results on the state Board of Elections website .

HAYWOOD COUNTY

Canton Mayor: Zeb Smathers

Zeb Smathers Canton Aldermen: Tim Shepard, Kristina E. Proctor

Tim Shepard, Kristina E. Proctor Clyde Aldermen: Frank Lay, Cory Nuckolls

Frank Lay, Cory Nuckolls Maggie Aldermen: John Hinton, Jim Owens

John Hinton, Jim Owens Waynesville Town Council: Julia Boyd Freeman, Anthony Sutton

See the full Haywood County results on the state Board of Elections website .

JACKSON COUNTY

Dillsboro Mayor: Tim Parris

Tim Parris Dillsboro Alderman: David Gates, John P. Miele, Keith L. Clark, James Cochran, Gladys Pilarski

David Gates, John P. Miele, Keith L. Clark, James Cochran, Gladys Pilarski Forest Hills Mayor: Ron Mau

Ron Mau Forest Hills Village Council: Amy Bollinger, Daniel Shield

Amy Bollinger, Daniel Shield Sylva Mayor: Johnny Phillips

Johnny Phillips Sylva Town Council: Samuel McGuire, Joseph Waldrum, Perry Matthews

Samuel McGuire, Joseph Waldrum, Perry Matthews Webster Mayor: Leigh Anne Young

Leigh Anne Young Webster Board of Commissioners: Brad Reisinger, Sara Stahlman, Dale Collins

See the full Jackson County results on the state Board of Elections website

MACON COUNTY

Franklin Mayor: Stacy J. Guffey

Stacy J. Guffey Franklin Town Council: Jeff Berry, Rita Salain, Travis Higdon

Jeff Berry, Rita Salain, Travis Higdon Highlands Mayor: Patrick Taylor

Patrick Taylor Highlands Board of Commissioners: Eric Pierson, Amy Patterson, Jim Tate

See the full Macon County results on the state Board of Elections website .

MADISON COUNTY

Hot Springs Mayor: Abby Norton

Abby Norton Hot Springs Alderman: Lisa Gahagan, Tammy Shelton, Wendy Stancil

Lisa Gahagan, Tammy Shelton, Wendy Stancil Mars Hill Mayor: John L. Chandler

John L. Chandler Mars Hill Alderman: Nicholas Honeycutt, Robert (Bob) Zink

Nicholas Honeycutt, Robert (Bob) Zink Marshall Mayor: Aaron P. Haynie

Aaron P. Haynie Marshall Alderman: Billie Jean Haynie, Christiaan Ramsey, Thomas Jablonski

See the full Madison County results on the state Board of Elections website .

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Marion Mayor: Steve Little

Steve Little Marion City Council: Ann Harkey, Zach Wallace, Juanita Doggett

Ann Harkey, Zach Wallace, Juanita Doggett Old Fort Mayor: Pam Snypes

Pam Snypes Old Fort Alderman: Melvin (Shady) Lytle, Wayne Stafford

See the full McDowell County results on the state Board of Elections website

MITCHELL COUNTY

Bakersville Mayor: Charles E. Vines, Sr.

Charles E. Vines, Sr. Bakersville Town Council: Matthew Staton, Gary Hyatt

Matthew Staton, Gary Hyatt Spruce Pine Mayor: Beth Holmes

Beth Holmes Spruce Pine Town Council: Larry McKinney, Tessa Taylor

See the full Mitchell County results on the state Board of Elections website .

SWAIN COUNTY

Bryson City Alderman: Tim Hines, Ben King

See the full Swain County results on the state Board of Elections website .

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY

Brevard Mayor: Maureen Copelof

Maureen Copelof Brevard City Council: Dean Lytle, Aaron Baker

Dean Lytle, Aaron Baker Rosman Board of Aldermen: Hope Hollingsworth, Missy Smith Hendricks, Nathan Moody

See the full Transylvania County results on the state Board of Elections website .

YANCEY COUNTY

Burnsville Mayor: T. Russell Fox

T. Russell Fox Burnsville Town Council: Randy Ollis, Bill Wheeler