Former State Rep. Cecil Brockman out on bond

Former North Carolina Representative Cecil Brockman has been released from jail — just one day after a judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $250,000.

According to court documents, Brockman’s Tuesday release conditions include residing with his mother, electronic monitoring, surrendering his cell phone and avoiding social media and firearms.

Brockman is charged with alleged sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old.

He resigned from his position in the NC House of Representatives on Oct. 31.