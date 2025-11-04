© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Former State Rep. Cecil Brockman out on bond

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
N.C. General Assembly
Former Rep. Cecil Brockman

Former North Carolina Representative Cecil Brockman has been released from jail — just one day after a judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $250,000.

According to court documents, Brockman’s Tuesday release conditions include residing with his mother, electronic monitoring, surrendering his cell phone and avoiding social media and firearms.

Brockman is charged with alleged sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old.

He resigned from his position in the NC House of Representatives on Oct. 31.
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
See stories by Eddie Garcia