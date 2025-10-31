As government shutdown drags on, locals pay to keep Great Smokies open through early January

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will remain open through Jan. 4, despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, thanks to a partnership between Tennessee’s state government and seven local entities.

The organizations began funding Great Smokies operations on Oct. 4, shelling out around $125,000 per week to keep most of the 275 full-time park employees working.

This has allowed popular scenic drives in Cades Cove, the Sugarlands Visitor Center outside of Gatlinburg and the Chimney Tops picnic area — each of which average over 100,000 visitors a month — to remain open.

As the park begins to wind down for the winter months, closing some campgrounds and roads for the season, the park will further reduce staffing, lowering the weekly cost of park operations from $125,000 a week to approximately $80,000 per week, according to a press release from Friends of the Smokies.

The State of Tennessee has committed to spending $25,000 per week. Seven local entities, including Sevier County, the cities of Gatlinburg, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Blount County, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the nonprofit Friends of the Smokies, will also provide $7,000 each on a weekly basis.

The nine-week funding agreement will also allow Friends of the Smokies to continue with the Cades Cove Loop Lope 10-mile and 5K Race, one of the organization’s largest annual fundraising events. Several planned school visits will proceed as well.