Obamacare rates will increase up to 36% next year, affecting nearly 1 million in NC

Individuals who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare, could see their rates increase anywhere from 17% to 36%, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

For small group insurance through the ACA, rates will increase between 12% and 17%.

Rates are increasing for people because federal subsidies have not been extended, one of the points of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans that has contributed to the federal government shutdown. Democrats have said they want tax credits extended as part of any agreement to pass a budget and re-open the government. Republicans want to pass a budget without extending these tax credits.

In North Carolina, nearly 1 million people purchased health insurance through the ACA. Nationally, that figure is 24 million.

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, a Republican, urged residents to shop for plans early. Open enrollment begins November 1.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has released a shopping tool to help people decide what coverage suits them. Customers can view 2026 changes for individual plans and small group plans.

In addition to ACA plans, Commissioner Causey urged North Carolinians to consider other options:

