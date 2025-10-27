Winston-Salem State University athletic director to step down

Winston-Salem State University’s athletic director is resigning.

The university announced Monday that Etienne Thomas would be stepping down after five years in the position.

WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown says the timing of the decision allows the school to realign athletics with its fiscal and administrative priorities as it works on a new strategic plan.

Deputy Athletics Director Eric Burns will serve as interim director. Thomas will assist with the transition over the next few weeks.

Winston-Salem State University is conducting a national search to fill the role permanently.

Thomas' last day of employment will be on Dec. 31.