Federal shutdown threatens food aid for 1.4M North Carolinians, NCDHHS offers guidance

As the federal government shutdown continues, and the likelihood of a disruption in food benefits is increasing, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering tips and guidance amid the uncertainty.

NCDHHS has announced that November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 1.4 million people can’t be guaranteed.

Nevertheless, the department is urging recipients to continue to apply and renew paperwork on time. County offices will process documents even if the shutdown continues.

State officials also suggest checking EBT information, as current balances are still available for use.

Individuals and families who are in immediate need of food can call 211. The NCDHHS site also has a food pantry locator map, searchable by zip code.