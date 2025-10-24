© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro set to relocate its Doorway Project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
An aerial view of twenty-nine, 2-person pallet shelters in a baseball park.
Courtesy Liz Alverson
An aerial view of the Doorway Project's pallet shelters in Pomona Park at 3912 Clifton Rd. in Greensboro.

The City of Greensboro is moving its Doorway Project to Pomona Park the week of October 27. The program provides temporary housing to individuals experiencing homelessness.

It’s one of several services overseen by the Community Safety Department, which also offers outreach, crisis intervention and referrals to additional support networks.  

When it was launched three years ago, it was the first temporary shelter community in the state. Initially operating during the fall and winter, this year, the project was extended to the spring and summer months.

Temporary shelter options include 30 two-person pallet homes and five RV trailers. The Doorway Project also offers services to help people find permanent housing.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford