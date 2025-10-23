© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Rod Abernethy

WHQR
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT

Soup to Nuts Live! presents Rod Abernethy at WHQR MC Erny Gallery on Thursday November 20th. Doors open at 6:30 pm and show starts at 7:00 pm.

Rod Abernethy is a unique blend of an authentic southern folk troubadour, master acoustic guitarist, and award winning songwriter and composer for film, TV and video games and the Overall Grand Prize Winner of the 2021 International Acoustic Music Awards. In 2019 he was the Grand Prize winner of American Songwriter's Bob Dylan Song Contest. His last album Normal Isn’t Normal Anymore, produced by Grammy nominated producer Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Kim Richey, Glen Phillips), received rave reviews from No Depression, American Highways and The Wall Street Journal and was the Top 20 CD of 2021 at No. 11 on the Folk International Folk Charts.

Rod’s talents go beyond being a dynamic performer, vocalist, instrumentalist, and storyteller. He’s a prolific photographer, a sculpture artist of whimsical steampunk found-object robots and a seasoned teacher and adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem, NC, where he teaches how to score video games. As composer, Rod has scored and produced music for countless television shows, commercials and over 80 video games including the Electronic Art's blockbuster hit "Dead Space" which won a BAFTA Award in 2009 for Best Use of Audio and Tolkien's "The Hobbit" for Vivendi Universal which won the Game Audio Network Guild’s Video Game Soundtrack Of The Year in 2003.

Rod continues to perform live in acoustic venues and halls across the country. Past venues include The Stone Pony (Asbury Park, NJ), The Woodstock Folk Festival (Woodstock, IL), Club Passim (Boston, MA) and The Cat’s Cradle (Chapel Hill, NC). He is also a featured artist on this year’s popular PBS series, Songs At The Center hosted by Eric Gnesda.

https://rodabernethy.com/

Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)
