Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Rod Abernethy
Soup to Nuts Live! presents Rod Abernethy at WHQR MC Erny Gallery on Thursday November 20th. Doors open at 6:30 pm and show starts at 7:00 pm.
Rod’s talents go beyond being a dynamic performer, vocalist, instrumentalist, and storyteller. He’s a prolific photographer, a sculpture artist of whimsical steampunk found-object robots and a seasoned teacher and adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem, NC, where he teaches how to score video games. As composer, Rod has scored and produced music for countless television shows, commercials and over 80 video games including the Electronic Art's blockbuster hit "Dead Space" which won a BAFTA Award in 2009 for Best Use of Audio and Tolkien's "The Hobbit" for Vivendi Universal which won the Game Audio Network Guild’s Video Game Soundtrack Of The Year in 2003.
Rod continues to perform live in acoustic venues and halls across the country. Past venues include The Stone Pony (Asbury Park, NJ), The Woodstock Folk Festival (Woodstock, IL), Club Passim (Boston, MA) and The Cat’s Cradle (Chapel Hill, NC). He is also a featured artist on this year’s popular PBS series, Songs At The Center hosted by Eric Gnesda.
Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)