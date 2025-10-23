© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Flight Festival highlights aviation careers for local youth

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Students from the Jim Shaw ACE Academy pose in front of plane
Courtesy NCDOT
Students from the Jim Shaw ACE Academy

The Skybound Flight Festival is set to take off this weekend in east Winston-Salem. Part of its mission is to raise awareness among young people about careers in STEM and aviation.

The day-long festival is being presented by the Jim Shaw ACE Academy. There’ll be drone demonstrations, jets, and hot air balloons, as well as hands-on activities with flight simulators and other interactive exhibits.

Executive Director Alexandria Shaw says it’s important to foster connections between education and industry among the area’s youth, particularly in places like east Winston-Salem.

"The demographics here are the underserved, the under-resourced, the Black kid, the brown kids, the women who are also under-resourced in these industries when it comes to aviation, STEM, and aerospace," says Shaw. "So we really want to make sure that that is our priority population, although we are a nonprofit and open to all, that is why Jim Shaw Sr. started this." 

Throughout the school year, the Academy hosts monthly STEM club sessions for middle and high school students, as well as week-long summer camps. The Skybound Flight Festival takes place on Saturday at the Forsyth Tech Aviation Lab in Winston-Salem.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
