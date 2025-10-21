© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina stands to benefit as the U.S. looks to onshore lithium refining

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
Duke Energy's North Carolina pilot program will test the idea of pulling energy from Ford F-150 Lightning truck batteries and sending it to the grid. Customers will get lower lease payments in exchange for participating.
Duke Energy
/
Ford Motor Co.
Duke Energy's North Carolina pilot program will test the idea of pulling energy from Ford F-150 Lightning truck batteries and sending it to the grid. Customers will get lower lease payments in exchange for participating.

Australia mines more lithium than any other country — but most of that lithium is refined in China, which dominates the world's refined production. Now, countries such as Australia and the U.S. are looking to refine more lithium at home, and North Carolina is well-positioned to benefit.

Lithium comes mostly from Australia, China and Chile.
IEA
Lithium comes mostly from Australia, China and Chile.

A lithium refinery is raising money to ramp up production in Greensboro. Sheeba Dawood cofounded Minerva Lithium with her former professor at UNC Greensboro, Hemali Rathnayake.

Dawood said the majority of lithium refining happens overseas. Australia, China and Chile mine most of the world’s lithium, but China refines more than Chile and Australia combined, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

However, North Carolina is becoming a hub for the mineral, following a string of billion-dollar private investments. International mining company Albemarle, which owns mines in Australia and Chile, plans to reopen the Kings Mountain lithium mine in Gaston County. Toyota built a battery manufacturing plant in Randolph County and may be looking to shore up its domestic supply of battery-grade lithium products. Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer Vinfast has begun developing land in Chatham County, though local news outlets report the project has been plagued by delays.

But it’s not just car companies that are looking to get their hands on refined lithium products:

“It’s used in greases and lubricants and then, you know, battery-grade lithium,” Dawood said.

How much lithium does an EV battery require?

Dawood hopes to raise $5 million to hire enough workers to produce 200 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day — enough to make over 1,000 EV batteries a year.

The refinery can process impure lithium from brine, hard rock or recycled batteries, sources that allow it to recover lithium that might not otherwise be viable. For example, some mines in Nevada pump mineral-rich brine from underground into surface ponds. The brine evaporates, leaving behind a highly concentrated solution with lithium and some impurities.

At Dawood’s facility, nanomosaic absorbers strain out those impurities through microscopic pores.

“We have also gone for a material which is very simple to use, like a sponge,” Dawood said.

The result is a white powder called lithium carbonate that varies in purity, depending on who’s buying.

Mineral refining is a water-intensive process; 500,000 gallons of water yield a metric ton of lithium. But Dawood says Minerva Lithium has made strides to reduce water usage through recycling wastewater, using 95% less water.

Car and battery manufacturers don’t just purchase the refined lithium — they can also provide the refinery with the raw materials through black mass, the shredded remains of end-of-life batteries. Dawood said the facility has conducted successful test runs with black mass, but is still working on scaling up this process.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner